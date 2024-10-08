MP govt to launch 'Sampada 2.0' software on Oct 10

Bhopal, Oct 8 In an important step for digitalising the property registration process, the Madhya Pradesh government is all set to launch the 'Sampada 2.0' software on October 10.

The advanced software for the process of registration of properties was implemented as a pilot project by the Revenue Department in Guna, Harda, Dindori, and Ratlam districts.

Following the successful implementation of the application, the government has decided to implement the same in all 55 districts in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who heads the state's Finance and Commercial Tax Departments said, "This is an important step for the state government in digitalising the property registration process. New registry rules have been implemented in the state."

He said that 'Sampada 2.0' will enable identification through e-KYC. Its features include GIS mapping of assets, biometric identification, and auto-formatting of documents.

"In this system, documents will be executed through e-sign and digital signature, which will eliminate the necessity of bringing witnesses. Registration of certain documents will no longer require personal presence at the Sub Registrar’s office," Devda said.

Devda said communication with the registration officer will be done through video conferencing, and in many cases, no interaction will be required. Provision for video KYC has also been made for a person’s identification, he added.

He said that for the registration process, the document will be executed through e-sign and digital signature. E-copy of documents will be available through Digi Locker, WhatsApp, and e-mail. "There will also be a facility to generate e-Stamp. The property search process has been made simpler," Devda said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the software during an event at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Thursday and the announcement of its implementation will also be made, said an official on Tuesday.

