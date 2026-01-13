MP govt to organise ‘Krishi Lokrang’ across state from Jan 26

Indore, Jan 13 The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a five-day event, Krishi Lokrang, from January 26 to 30 across the state to promote advanced farming practices among young farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said the programme will be held in every Gram Panchayat and Block with full dignity and grandeur. He announced after reviewing preparations for the event late Tuesday night.

During the review meeting, Yadav directed officials to prepare a detailed plan to promote indigenous seed collection and conservation through competitive programmes in villages. He also instructed them to share successful agri-business models with farmers.

Yadav further announced the formation of a dedicated agriculture cabinet to boost the state's agriculture-based industries.

“Along with events like farmers’ welfare and agriculture Gram Sabha, conferences of buyers and sellers will also be organised, and agriculture festivals will be celebrated,” he wrote on X after the meeting.

The announcement comes two days after Yadav formally launched the Agriculture Year 2026, also known as Kisan Kalyan Varsh, with a grand tractor rally and a state-level programme at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal on Sunday.

Addressing the event, Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is the only state where cultivated acreage has increased by 2.5 lakh hectares despite urbanisation, industrialisation, and infrastructure development.

He said farmers’ income will rise through a collective approach involving 16 departments associated with farming.

The Chief Minister also announced that farmers will gain ownership opportunities through partnerships in upcoming food parks and processing units, with procurement possible from departments such as animal husbandry and cooperatives, including for vegetables.

A comprehensive calendar of events for the year was unveiled, including distribution of bonuses for kodo and kutki in February, seminars on natural farming in March, the mango festival in Narmadapuram in May, a Farmer Producer Organisation convention in Indore in August-September, workshops on agricultural infrastructure in Chhindwara, food festivals in October and November, and a sugarcane festival in Narsinghpur.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor