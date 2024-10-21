MP govt to organise regional industry conclave in Rewa on Oct 23

Bhopal, Oct 21 The Madhya Pradesh government is all set to organise the next regional industry conclave in Rewa on Wednesday.

Rewa conclave would be the sixth conclave in the state while the last five were organised in Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Sagar and Indore in the past six months. The concept of conclave in different regions is to establish industries in each part of the state.

More than 50 leading business houses along with over 250 industrialists have registered to participate in the conclave. Along with Rewa, the conclave will cover the Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli and Mauganj districts of the Vindhya region.

To facilitate communication between industrialists and the government, investment promotion centres have been established in every district.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who belongs to Rewa, said that the Vindhya region has vast potential for industrial development and that the state government will also announce several projects, including an IT park.

"A newly developed airport has been recently inaugurated in Rewa. This airport is a crucial development which will pave the way for growth in many sectors. Similarly, the upcoming industry conclave will open the door for growth in the region," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

During the review meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that there would be no double taxation on the industries in the industrial area.

He assured that all obstacles to industrial development will be addressed and urged industrialists to report their challenges to the Industries Department.

--IANS

