MP govt to organise summit to promote solar energy on June 10: Official

Bhopal, June 6 To speed up its promotion on solar energy further, the Madhya Pradesh government will organise 'Suryamitra Agriculture Feeder Scheme Summit’ in Bhopal on June 10, said an official on Friday.

Based on the 'vocal for local' vision, the summit will be organised at Kushabhau Thakre convention center aimed at providing developers and stakeholders with detailed information about the bidding process, financial structuring, and technical specifications.

"The state is consistently promoting solar energy by commissioning one plant after another, steadily increasing the share of solar energy in its power generation capacity. This summit is a step toward energy self-reliance, farmer empowerment, and clean energy leadership for Madhya Pradesh," the official said.

He further stated that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target for achieving 500 GW of solar capacity by 2030, and efforts are being made to involve different stakeholders, including farmers.

"To make agriculture profitable and ensure 10 hours of power supply for irrigation, the state government has already set up around 8,000 dedicated agricultural feeders," the official said.

Under the scheme, solar projects can be set up at a cent per cent capacity of the substation load.

The Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam has already floated tenders for the selection of developers for these projects. These projects will be operated under 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the government.

"An important aspect of solar energy is generating and utilising it at the point of consumption," he added.

He further informed that to meet the energy needs of farmers, especially for irrigation by generating solar energy near their fields and creating income opportunities, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

