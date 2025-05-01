MP govt to run campaign for making girl students aware about 'love-jihad': Minister Vishwas Sarang

Bhopal, May 1 Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday said that the state government will soon run a campaign in schools and colleges to make the girl students aware about "love-jihad".

He made this remark after several girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed in Bhopal a few days ago.

Two accused persons have been arrested in connection with raping and blackmailing girls from a private college under false pretences of love.

"The state government would initiate a plan to educate the girls about the nexus of love jihad. After the campaign, the girls will be able to freely converse with their female teachers and raise their issues," senior BJP Minister Sarang, who is MLA from Bhopal, said.

Talking to media persons, the minister further stated that the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, and those involved in the crime would be given exemplary punishment.

"We have to protect our daughters from love-jihad, it can happen through awareness among the girls students and their parents. Meanwhile, the girls' parents should be alert and communicate with their daughters," the Minister added.

The police arrested two accused, and a SIT was found to investigate the racket involved in "trapping girls and raping them". Meanwhile, cybercrime experts are tracing financial transactions and digital evidence.

The police also said that several girls who were raped, have not come forward to report the incident out of fear of social stigma and slander. However, they can receive counselling.

According to police, the group may have targeted other pupils and acted systematically.

"The incident surfaced on April 18 when the first victim approached the Bag Sewania police station. She alleged that the accused forced her to introduce her friends to his friends, and they sexually assaulted and blackmailed them," according to police.

After the incident came into the fore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the government will not tolerate "jihad or love jihad" on the state's soil and the perpetrators will not be spared.

