MP govt will provide Rs 1000 to every woman of the state under 'Ladli Behna Yojana': CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government would give Rs 1000 per month to every woman of the state under the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from International Women's day on March 8 2023.

Taking to Twitter CM Chouhan said, "Our sisters will be empowered by 'Ladli Behna Yojana'. Now sisters will get Rs1000 per month that is Rs12000 in 1 year and Rs60000 in 5 years."

The announcement was made by CM Chouhan on Friday in the 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan' acceptance letter and the 'Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana' money distribution program in Vidisha.

Chouhan said that he wanted to make life easier for women in the state. Along with the earlier schemes, now the Ladli Behna Yojana would improve women's lives.

"With the amount received under the scheme, women would be able to arrange household items for their children, he said.

The government will start taking applications for 'Ladki Behna Yojana' from March 8, which would provide poor women Rs 1000 a month for financial empowerment in which Rs 12,000 crore would be spent every year and Rs 60,000 crore in five years.

He also said, "Many of our public welfare schemes that the previous government stopped, have been restarted. What has not happened anywhere has happened in Madhya Pradesh and I will do what no one has done."

Talking about the 'Vikas Yatra' which will begin on February 5, CM Chouhan said, "Work will be done to connect the left out people with the schemes. It is our resolve to ensure that no eligible family remains deprived of the benefits of schemes."

( With inputs from ANI )

