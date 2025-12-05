MP govt will punish IAS officer Verma for his objectionable remarks: Vijayvargiya

Bhopal, Dec 5 Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh's Urban Affairs and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the state government will take action against IAS officer Santosh Verma for his alleged objectionable remarks on women from the Brahmin community.

Vijayvargiya, while responding on the delay over action against Verma, said the IAS officer's remark was 'highly objectionable' and CM Mohan Yadav's government will not tolerate such things and was "trying" to punish him.

"Santosh Verma's statement is unfortunate and highly objectionable. The government is trying to punish him," Vijayvargiya said while responding to a media query after reaching the Vidhan Sabha to attend the ongoing Winter Session of the House on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vishwamitra Pathak, another BJP MLA from Sihawal Assembly in Sidhi district, shared that CM Mohan Yadav has assured strict action against Verma. He was referring to a delegation of Brahmin MLAs (from both BJP and Congress) who had a meeting with CM Yadav a few days ago.

Notably, Verma at a regional event of the Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJJAKS) on November 23 in Bhopal, had allegedly said, "Reservation should continue until a Brahmin gives away his daughter to my son, or (she) has a relationship with him, if it’s only about the economic aspect."

He had been appointed the new State president of the body at the event.

However, Verma had later apologised for his remarks and clarified that by "giving away" he meant 'Kanyadan' (Hindu wedding ritual of giving away a daughter in marriage) and was referring to the 'roti-beti' culture between different castes, which promotes inter-caste marriages.

However, his remarks led to various protests from Brahmin outfits and leaders who alleged that they were derogatory towards women as they demanded an FIR and disciplinary action against the bureaucrat.

The State Government also issued a show-cause notice to Verma, saying that his statement prima facie amounted to “harming social harmony and creating animosity in society” and fell under the category of “indiscipline and serious misconduct”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor