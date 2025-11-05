MP govt withdraws order restricting electricity supply to farmers

Bhopal, Nov 5 The Madhya Pradesh government withdrew its order on Wednesday restricting electricity supply to farmers beyond 10 hours following sharp criticism from Congress and farmers.

The government also suspended the Chief General Manager (CGM) of Madhya Pradesh Kshetra Vidyut Vitara Company, A. A. K Jain, who had issued a circular on November 3.

The CGM had issued instructions that the power supply for agricultural feeders must not exceed more than 10 hours per day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reiterated that his government has no such intention (to cut power supply for farmers) and the official who issued such an order will also be punished.

“There will be no restriction on power supply for agricultural purposes. The BJP government is committed to providing adequate power supply for farmers. I have also taken action against the officials who issued such a misleading order,” Yadav said.

The order had stated that if the electricity supply for agriculture feeders is for more than 10 hours a day, it would be treated as a violation and one day’s salary of the concerned operator would be deducted as a punishment.

A similar warning was also issued to the senior officials of the state's Power Department.

The order said that even if the power demand exceeds due to wet soil (of agricultural land), the power supply should not be more than 10 hours, and any supply beyond that will be counted as a breach of rules.

Congress criticised the BJP-led state government, claiming that farmers are not getting power supply for more than seven to eight hours a day, and such an order will make the farmers suffer more.

However, the fresh order issued by the Electricity Department of the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday stated that the previous order stands cancelled.

