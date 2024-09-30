MP Guv bats for eradication of sickle cell disease

Bhopal, Sep 30 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Monday that medical counselling regarding sickle cell disease is important, especially in the tribal communities of the state.

“If sickle cell patients and carriers marry each other, there is a huge possibility that their children will suffer from the same disease. Therefore, medical counselling before and during pregnancy is very important for the prevention of sickle cell anaemia,” the Governor said while addressing the sickle cell anaemia screening camp organised by the Tribal and Health Departments of Madhya Pradesh government at Kamala Nehru Girls College in Bhopal.

He advised people to test for sickle cell to protect their children from the genetic disease, especially in the Tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh.

The Governor also advised government agencies and private entities working for the eradication of sickle cell disease to bring the patients of this particular genetic disease under regular yoga and exercise in their daily routine.

"Now, special treatment facilities are available for newborn babies if sickle cell is detected within 72 hours of birth," Governor Patel said, adding that the Central and state governments are making combined efforts to eradicate sickle cell disease.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a chronic single-gene disorder causing a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anaemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction, chronic organ damage and a significant reduction in life expectancy.

Deputy Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) Dr. Ruby Khan said that more than 72 lakh people have been screened so far and sickle cell screening of one crore people is to be done in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, at least 27 of the 53 districts of Madhya Pradesh fall into the sickle cell zone, and the pervasiveness of sickle haemoglobin (HbS) fluctuates between 10 per cent and 33 per cent.

Some tribal districts of the state namely Dindori, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Shahdol and Chhindwara constitute around 75 per cent of the existing cases of sickle cell anaemia, according to a government report of 2020–2021.

