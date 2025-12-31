MP: Guv Patel, CM Yadav extend wishes for New Year

Bhopal, Dec 31 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Mohan Yadav extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year 2026.

Governor Patel stated that the "New Year symbolises new resolutions, new energy and new opportunities. This is the time to take lessons from past experiences and resolve to take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress".

Patel urged people of the state to become participants in the journey of development by adopting social harmony, cleanliness, water conservation and constitutional values in daily life.

He urged citizens of Madhya Pradesh to take a resolution in the New Year 2026 to build a developed state. He stated that the state government is working for the welfare of the people.

In a separate message to the people of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the calendar year 2026 comes with a renewed resolve for energy, prosperity, and self-reliance.

"We will celebrate the year 2026 as the Year of Comprehensive Development of Agro-Based Industries," the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting achievements made in the fields of industry and investment during the year 2025, Yadav said the accomplishments have laid a strong foundation for the state’s bright future, which will be further strengthened in 2026.

He also stated that to preserve the state’s rich heritage, the government will work towards empowering farmers, youth, women, and economically weaker sections, while realising the vision of a developed state.

"Let us all come together and take Madhya Pradesh’s journey of development to new horizons and greater heights," CM appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh on the eve of the New Year.

