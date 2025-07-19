MP: Gwalior cop 'line-attached' for dragging man on car bonnet

Gwalior, July 19 What began as routine traffic management ahead of BJP Madhya Pradesh President Hemant Khandelwal’s visit, turned into a citywide uproar, culminating in the 'line-attachment' of Station In-Charge Prashant Sharma of the University Police Station, Gwalior.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh has ordered an investigation, assigning Additional SP Krishna Lalchandani to lead it, who told IANS that the incident appears tied to vehicle removal during VIP movement.

All angles are being examined and for now the Sub-Inspector (SI) has been line-attached.

The flashpoint occurred outside The Blive Hotel in Patel Nagar around 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, where SI Sharma had arrived to clear a traffic jam allegedly caused by a parked car belonging to hotel associate Ankit Jadon.

When no one responded to his request to move the vehicle, Sharma reportedly shattered the car’s rear glass after which the situation rapidly escalated.

According to eyewitnesses and CCTV footage, Jadon confronted Sharma, who then drove off in his Mercedes. Jadon, attempting to stop him, ended up clinging to the car’s bonnet.

Disturbing visuals from the hotel’s security cameras show the vehicle racing away, with Jadon tightly hanging on. The youth was dragged for nearly 500 metres before Sharma braked abruptly, throwing him onto the road and causing injuries to his hand.

On Friday, a second video emerged showing that SI Sharma had dragged not just Jadon, but also hotel operator Shivam Bhadoria on the bonnet of his car earlier.

A crowd can be seen chasing SI Sharma's Mercedes in the footage, deepening concerns over the officer’s conduct. (However, IANS could not confirm the authenticity of both the videos).

The viral videos sparked widespread outrage, drawing attention from Gwalior to Bhopal.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana took cognisance, and SI Sharma was 'line-attached' later that night.

Sharma defended himself on social media, claiming he was on official VIP duty and that the Mercedes belonged to his father.

He denied all allegations and refrained from addressing the video evidence directly. Meanwhile, Bhadoria alleged Sharma was intoxicated, verbally abusive, and threatened to damage hotel property.

