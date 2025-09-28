MP HC grants bail to absconding police officer in Atmaram Pardhi case

Bhopal, Sep 28 In a major development in the Atmaram Pardi murder case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to dismissed Sub-Inspector Ramveer Singh Kushwaha, the prime accused who had been absconding since 2023.

A Gwalior bench passed the order on Saturday, allowing Kushwaha bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh. The decision has reignited public debate, given the seriousness of the allegations and the long-standing demand for justice from the victim’s family.

Ramveer Kushwaha had been absconding since 2023, evading arrest despite multiple efforts by the police and CID (Crime Investigation Department). In March this year, following a CID report recommending intensified action, the reward for his capture was raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. Notices for property confiscation were issued, and his name was circulated across police stations, yet he remained untraceable.

His sudden reappearance through a bail petition has now brought him back into legal proceedings.

The case dates back to 2015, when Atmaram Pardi, a resident of Guna district, reportedly went to the Parvati River to perform a ritual in memory of his aunt. According to family members, police personnel led by Kushwaha arrived at the scene, and Atmaram was allegedly shot dead. His body was never recovered.

The CID later arrested Constable Yogendra Sisodiya, who remained in jail for two years, and another accused, Dinesh Gurjar, who was granted bail. However, Kushwaha continued to evade arrest despite a reward which was increased earlier this year.

While granting bail, the High Court observed that the prosecution had failed to recover the body of the deceased even after a decade. A single bench of Justice Anil Verma passed the order, and said, “Dead body of Atmaram has never been recovered, and no conclusive MLC or FSL report is available on record regarding the death of Atmaram. Even CID, Bhopal has issued a proclamation on 03.03.2022 regarding the missing person Atmaram Pardhi.”

The bench set aside an order of Special Judge (Atrocity Act), Guna and observed, “no offence under the Act, 1989 is prima facie established against him (the accused).”

The family of Atmaram Pardi continues to demand a thorough investigation and the recovery of his remains. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court also pulled the Central Bureau of Investigation for not making much headway in the arrest of Kushwaha.

With Kushwaha now expected to reappear, the case may regain momentum, but the absence of critical evidence remains a major hurdle in securing accountability. The court has directed the accused to “abide by the conditions enumerated under Section 480(3) of BNSS”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor