MP: Health Ministry Joint Secretary conducts inspection at AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 1 The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary, Ankita Mishra Bundela, on Monday, visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal here and inspected the medical services there.

Upon reaching there, Bundela undertook a comprehensive hospital inspection, covering the Outpatient Department (OPD) as well as inpatient wards and clinical services, where she interacted with patients and healthcare providers.

As part of her campus tour, she visited the hostel complex and participated in Ganesh Puja, spending time with students and staff, which reflected the vibrant cultural and academic environment of the institute.

She also visited the college building, where she reviewed departmental facilities and inspected student amenities aimed at further enhancing the learning environment and overall student experience.

She later held an interactive meeting with the senior staff of the premier medical institute, including, executive director, all deans and senior faculty members.

The meeting was emphasised on key issues related to institutional progress, healthcare services, and academic initiatives.

In addition, Bundela inspected major ongoing projects of the institute, such as the critical care centre, and multi-level parking project is being constructed in front of the AIIMS Bhopal.

She reviewed the progress of these projects and said that their completion would bring significant improvements in the treatment of critically-ill patients, advanced neurosurgical services, and overall convenience for patients and their attendants.

"Joint Secretary Ankita Mishra Bundela appreciated the dedication of the leadership, faculty, and staff of AIIMS Bhopal. She remarked that the institute is playing a vital role in strengthening healthcare services, research, and medical education in the region," AIIMS Bhopal said in a statement.

During the inspection, Bundela emphasised that departmental issues must be handled with transparency and respect for hierarchy.

"The orders, recommendations, and perspectives of HODs should be taken seriously," she instructed, directing the management to expedite pending matters raised before the Standing Finance Committee concerning AIIMS Bhopal.

In a bid to overcome recurring shortages, Bundela announced that sub-stores would be created in every clinical department, with the Central Pharmacy made responsible for timely supply.

The aim is to ensure uninterrupted surgeries and diagnostics.

