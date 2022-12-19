MP: Home Minister Narottam Mishra lauds forces for neutralising Naxals

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday lauded the state police and armed forces for neutralising a wanted Naxal with a bounty of Rs 12 lakh and announced rewards for the forces.

"A Naxal carrying a prize of 12 lakhs has been killed in an encounter between police and Naxalites in Harra Tola forest under Malajkhand police station area in Balaghat. MP Police have killed 6 prized Naxalites in an encounter in 1 year. Hawkforce and police personnel involved in the operation will be rewarded," tweeted Mishra.

He also took note of the Covid cases in the central state and said," In the last 24 hours, 02 new cases of corona infection have come in the state. Presently there are 06 active cases in the state, while the infection rate is 0.36 per cent and the recovery rate is 98.70 per cent."

Mishra also attended the first day of the winter session of the Vidhansabha.

"Today, on the first day of the winter session of the Vidhansabha, attended the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee chaired by Hon'ble Vidhansabha Speaker Mr Girish Gautam," he added in another tweet.

Earlier on December 14, Mishra made his objections to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's new song 'Besharam Rang' clear.

Talking to the media, Narottam Mishra said, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Mishra's statement came two days after the song was released.

"I don't think this is right, and I will tell the director and makers of the film to fix it. Earlier also Deepika Padukone came in the support of 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU and that's why her mentality has come in front of everyone before. And that is why I believe that the name of this song 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable in itself and the way saffron and green have been worn, the colours of the song, the lyrics and the title of the film are not peaceful. It needs improvement. If it is not done, then we will consider whether its telecast should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. Now let's see, so far all those who have been asked have improved. If it's not done then we will consider," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the famous Vaishno Devi temple ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan'.

Talking about the 'Chak De India' actor's visit to the temple, Mishra said, "It is a good thing but on one side they go for darshan and on the other side they bring women in bikinis that too is not right."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor