MP horror: Five minor girls raped in one week

Bhopal, Dec 25 Five minor girls were allegedly raped and brutalised in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the past week.

The horrific incidents are taking place despite the state government's strict law.

The latest incident took place in Chitrakoot of Damoh district where an eight-year-old girl was raped and brutalised.

As per the police, the child was raped on December 17, but she had to endure the trauma and pain within the four walls of her house as her mother is paralysed and bedridden and couldn’t inform the police.

Matter came to the fore after the victim's father, who was out of town for work, returned on December 22, and then took the minor to the police.

Police said that the child was playing outside her house on December 17 when the accused lured her to his home on some pretext and raped her. The child returned home in tears and told her mother, but she couldn’t go out and seek anyone’s help.

This is the fifth child rape to be reported in the state in 10 days, including the gang-rape of two minors.

In another incident, a minor girl, who was allegedly raped in Damoh district a couple of days back, consumed insecticide on Sunday.

According to Damoh Police station Mahila in charge Garima Mishra, on Sunday night, when the minor's parents had gone to attend an event and she was alone at her home, a youth from the village entered the house and raped her. After the incident, the minor drank insecticide kept in the house.

When the girl's condition deteriorated, people nearby took notice and informed her parents. The medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped, after which police registered a case under the POCSO Act.

