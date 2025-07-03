MP Horror: Man Throws Toddler from Moving Bike After Wife Refuses to Cover Head, Arrested

A disturbing case has came to light where a husband got angry because his wife was not covered her head. In response she got angry any threw their three-old-son on the road while bike was in speed. This incident took place in Ujjain Madhya Pradesh, unfortunately in this incident toddler lost his life while taking treatment.

Azad Shah, a resident of Umaria village under Badnagar police station area in Ujjain, had gone to the Badnagar market with his wife Muskan and three-year-old son Tanveer. After shopping at the market, the three of them were returning to the village on a bike. On the way, Azad stopped the bike, after seeing people from the village on the way, he asked his wife Muskan to cover her head. Azad threatened her that if she ignores he would throw the child on the road. Muskan ignored her husband warning and ge got angry and in a fit of anger, he picked up three-year-old Tanveer, who was sitting in front of him on the bike, and hit him directly on the road.

In this, the little boy was seriously injured. following the incident Tanveer was immediately admitted to the hospital in Badnagar. However, as his condition was critical, he was admitted to the district hospital in Ujjain, where he died during treatment.

Muskan has registered a case against her husband Azad Shah under serious sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Monday man was arrested and sent to jail by a local court for attempted murder after he threw his 3-year-old son on the road following an altercation with his wife in Barnagar area of Ujjain. The police have now registered a case of murder and started further investigation.