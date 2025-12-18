MP Horror: Newborn Baby Girl's Body Found Dead in Toilet Commode in Parasia, Chhindwara; Police Probe On

Madhya Pradesh: A Chilling incident of crime has surfaced where a newborn baby girl was found dead inside the commode of a toilet at the civil hospital in Parasia town of Chhindwara district. This incident came to light on late Monday night, when a female sanitation worker noticed a blocked flush while cleaning the toilet. She later discovered a tiny hand trapped inside the commode.

Following the incident staff came and made efforts to get baby out of the commode but it was too late. According to a senior official from the Parasia state health department, " A newborn baby was found stuck in a commode at the hospital. Staff were called to assist, and after a lengthy effort to dismantle the commode, the baby was freed". As per the NDTV report, postmortem revealed that newborn died due to pulmonary edema, fluid accumulation in the lungs suggesting suffocation.

Initial investigations show 15 pregnant women attended antenatal check-ups at the hospital on Monday; 14 have been traced, but one remains unaccounted for due to incomplete details. Investigators suspect she delivered the baby in the toilet and tried to destroy evidence by flushing the newborn.

Police are reviewing footage from the hospital's 26 CCTV cameras. Parasia previously made headlines when over 20 children died from toxic cough syrup-induced acute kidney failure, exposing critical failures in drug regulation, oversight, and accountability.