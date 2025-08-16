MP Horror : Woman Strangles Infant and Child While Alone at Home In Ujjain, Investigation On

A horrific incident took place in Madhya Pradesh were a woman allegedly killed her two daughter. This incident took place on August 15 in Ujjain and accused reportedly strangled her daughters, an 8-month-old baby and a four-year-old daughter to death. Accused woman was later identified as Pooja Banjara reportedly strangled her daughters, an 8-month-old baby and a four-year-old daughter to death.

FPJ reports stated that suspect did this act while she was mentally unstable. Double murder took place in Ujjain's Mahidpur town at around 2:30 PM when Pooja was alone at home with her three daughters. Police stated that Banjara allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter, Uma, and eight-month-old baby, Anishka, to death.

Crime came to light when accused pooja's husband, Ashok Banjara, returned home and found the children dead. Banjara's sister-in-law was the first one to notice the situation and alert the village chowkidar, who in turn informed the police. During the investigation, cops found that the couple has three daughters- aged seven, four years, and eight months.

Pooja did not harm her eldest daughter. Family members reported to police that Pooja had been mentally disturbed for some time but had not received medical treatment. Police have not yet arrested her. The incident shocked neighbors and relatives; police have registered a case and are investigating.