MP: Imposter secures job at Security Paper Mill using fraudulent means, exposed in biometric check

Bhopal, July 9 In a startling breach of protocol at one of India’s most sensitive facilities, a 31-year-old man allegedly worked for over a year and a half at the Security Paper Mill (SPM) in Narmadapuram (erstwhile Hoshangabad) using fraudulent means.

The fraud was uncovered only during a routine biometric verification, raising serious concerns over recruitment vetting in high-security establishments.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Chaudhary, hails from Talhara village in Bihar’s Nalanda district. He reportedly secured the position of store supervisor through fraudulent means and began work at SPM on December 17, 2023.

However, it wasn’t until May 2025, when the mill conducted biometric verification through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), that the irregularity came to light.

Officials discovered that someone else had appeared for the recruitment examination on Deepak’s behalf.

“Following an internal probe, Deepak was immediately terminated and reportedly fled to his native village. A formal complaint was filed by SPM’s Deputy Manager,” said Sanjay Bhavsar while speaking to IANS.

The mill management had already informed the IBPS about the fraud and also had written to the police, since he was on probation, he could not secure a permanent position as a store supervisor, he said.

Bhavsar clarified that the entire recruitment process, including the 2023 examination held in Mumbai, was conducted by IBPS.

Candidates are shortlisted based on merit, and final appointments are made only after biometric and document verification.

A case of fraud and forgery was registered at Kotwali police station on Tuesday. Police have also booked another suspect believed to have impersonated Deepak in the examination process.

“We have registered a case against the accused under sections 420, 67, 68, 71 of IPC (sections 318, 8, 8(a) and 9 of BNS) on Tuesday night,” Saurav Pandey, investigation officer and Kotwali police station, Narmdapuram incharge, told IANS.

The police officer further said someone else impersonated him to appear in the exam, and that Deepak’s identity manipulation came to light during this process. The incident has cast a spotlight on recruitment security in strategic public sector undertakings.

Established in 1968, SPM Narmadapuram operates under the Ministry of Finance and is the country’s only facility producing papers for high-grade currency and security papers.

It supplies paper for printing Indian currency and non-judicial stamps through presses in Nashik, Dewas, Hyderabad, and others.

With more than 700 permanent employees and nearly 300 contractual staff, SPM enforces strict entry protocols including CISF security and biometric surveillance.

The breach has prompted questions about how an imposter bypassed such stringent safeguards and went undetected for so long.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor