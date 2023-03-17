MP: JAYS' Anand Rai claims support of ex-minister Bhagel in next polls; "False," says BJP leader

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 17 : A suspended government doctor and JAYS (Jan Adivasi Yuva Sangathan) leader Dr Anand Rai has once again stirred controversy after sharing on social media, a photograph of former BJP minister Ranjana Baghel with Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa claiming that Baghel will support JAYS in the upcoming assembly elections.

Reacting to the social media post, Baghel temed it as fake and said that she will file a police complaint against Dr Anand Rai.

Talking to reporters, Baghel on Thursday said, "Rai posted an old photo on social media in which Congress MLA from Manawar constituency Hiralal Alava and I were seen. It was written in the caption that this time I will support the JAYS orgsation in the upcoming assembly elections which will be held at the end of this year."

"It is an old picture in which she garlanded Hiralal Alawa two years back in a program as he is an MLA. I also went to Dr Anand Rai's house on Wednesday to hit him with shoes but he hid in the house. Rai has spoiled the life of the tribal people. He is responsible for the incident of disturbance which occurred in Dongargaon, Mhow. He had done it by provoking them," the BJP leader said, adding that Dr Rai was attempting to mislead youth and she will get an FIR registered against him.

Notably, Dr Rai, a government doctor, first associated with former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, after that he formed Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) along with Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa. In November last year, under the banner of JAYS, it was alleged that Dr Rai along with JYAS workers gheraoed MP Guman Singh Damor, MLA Dilip Makwana and broke the windshields of their vehicles and attacked the security guard of the Ratlam's collector during the protest in Ratlam district.

A case was also registered against him in the matter and he also went to jail. He was released from jail two months later in January this year after getting bail from the Supreme Court. After the case, he was also suspended from the service by the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor