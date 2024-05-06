MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj & Digvijaya in fray in 3rd phase of LS polls

Bhopal, May 6 The campaigning for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh in which voting will be held on May 7 in nine Parliamentary constituencies in the state ended on Sunday.

Several heavyweight candidates are in the fray in the third phase of polling. Among them, two are former chief ministers -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha) and Digvijaya Singh (Raghograh), and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna).

In the third phase, polling will be held in Bhopal, Guna, Raghogarh, Vidisha, Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Sagar, and Betul (SC) Lok Sabha constituencies.

As per the original schedule, the election in Betul was to be held in the Lok Polls' second phase on April 26. However, the sudden death of a BSP candidate prompted the Election Commission to reschedule the polling in the seat in the third phase.

As the deadline for campaigning ended, individuals from outside the area who are not enlisted as voters in that particular Parliamentary constituency will have to leave the region.

An intensive monitoring campaign is being conducted for this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.

Rajan said that voter information slips have been distributed to the voters.

He informed that a total of 1.77 crore voters are registered across nine Lok Sabha constituencies, who will cast votes at 20,456 polling booths.

"In view of the heat due to summer, other necessary arrangements including shade, water, medicines have been made at the polling stations," Rajan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor