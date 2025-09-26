MP launches 'Bhavantar Yojana' for soyabean farmers

Bhopal, Sep 26 In a bid to safeguard the interests of the state's farmers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the implementation of the 'Bhavantar Yojana' (price difference payment scheme) exclusively for soybean cultivators.

This farmer-friendly initiative, unveiled via a video post on X, underscores the state government's commitment to agricultural welfare, positioning it as the top priority in the region's development agenda.

CM Yadav, a vocal advocate for rural empowerment, shared the announcement on his official X handle (@CMmadhyaMP), stating, "The welfare of farmers is the state government's top priority. The 'Bhavantar Yojana' for soybeans will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. If soybeans are sold at a price lower than the MSP, our government will compensate farmers for their losses - whether due to excess rain, yellow mosaic virus, or other factors. The farmers will be compensated if they have a loss in the fair average quality price and minimum support price."

Under the Bhavantar Yojana, inspired by similar models in neighbouring states, farmers will receive direct compensation for the difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) – currently fixed at Rs 5,328 per quintal for soybeans by the central government – and the actual market price at mandis. This mechanism aims to shield producers from market fluctuations, ensuring they realise fair returns without the need for mandatory procurement.

Eligible farmers, registered under the scheme, can expect payouts within 30 days of sale verification, disbursed straight into their bank accounts via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). Madhya Pradesh, often dubbed the "Soybean Bowl of India," contributes nearly 60 per cent of the nation's soybean production, with over 50 lakh hectares under cultivation across districts like Indore, Ujjain, and Dewas.

However, volatile global prices, exacerbated by trade tensions and erratic monsoons, have frequently left growers in distress, selling at 20-30 per cent below MSP.

Last kharif season alone saw an estimated Rs 2,000 crore in unrealised farmer income due to such dips. The Yojana is projected to inject up to Rs 1,500 crore annually into the rural economy, benefiting over 25 lakh small and marginal holders.

