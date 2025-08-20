MP lawyer Archana Tiwari visited several cities before finally reaching Nepal

Bhopal, Aug 20 Young female advocate Archana Tiwari, who was recovered from Kathmandu in Nepal late on Tuesday, had planned her mysterious disappearance along with her two- three friends.

She de-boarded at Itarsi railway station and then went to Shujalpur in Shajapur district and lived there for two days. She later moved to Hyderabad and then to Jodhpur. Further, she reached New Delhi and then went to Nepal. Interestingly, one of her male friends, Tejendra Singh, who helped her in her mysterious plan, is in Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi, according to Bhopal Railway SP Rahul Kumar Lodha.

"Archana Tiwari made this plan to avoid her marriage. She assumed that if she remained missing for a few days, her family would stop talking about her marriage, and then she would be back to her life again. However, extensive media coverage made her talk to her family and disclose her current location," Lodha told IANS.

A police official said that Tejendra Singh, who has a criminal background, was arrested by Delhi Police two to three days ago in connection with another case, and he was sent to Tihar Central Jail. Another male friend, who was part of this entire conspiracy - Saransh Jain, has been arrested by the Bhopal Police. In fact, Saransh's arrest disclosed the entire plan. Saransh, who works in a private firm in Indore, was known to Archana for the last several years.

According to Lodha, Archana had been “under intense pressure from her family to abandon her studies and marry a Patwari." Babita Kataria, a woman GRP cop, who recovered Archana Tiwari at the India-Nepal border (Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh), said that she was alone in Nepal. "First, we went to New Delhi and then Nepal. She was alone there," Kataria, who is posted in Gwalior, said.

The case drew widespread attention after Archana’s bag—containing Rakshabandhan gifts—was found abandoned at Umaria station. Her last known communication was a call to her aunt on August 7, after which her phone went silent. Archana has been handed over to her family.

However, there are several questions that remain unanswered. Police said that further investigation is underway.

