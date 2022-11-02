MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

A lioness gave birth to three cubs at the Gandhi Zoological Park, Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

With the addition of these cubs, the total number of lions has gone up to eight in the zoo.

Gandhi Zoological Park in-charge and Veterinary Dr Upendra Yadav said, "The lioness gave birth to the cubs on the night of October 30. Now, these cubs have been kept in isolation for 15 to 20 days. They will be kept under special supervision. The male and female lions among these cubs will be identified after 15 days since it is not possible to go close as the lioness is very aggressive at this time".

It is a matter of great happiness for the zoo management and for the residents of Gwalior, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kanyal said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that the lioness has given birth to three cubs. The family of the zoo has increased. The Gwalior zoo is small, we are going to shift it to a bigger area. The animals have been kept in special facilities for the tourists, and we have also upgraded the zoo".

"We want to make an appeal to the residents of the city that the number of lions has increased and they must visit and see them. It is a matter of pride for us, for the zoo management and for the residents of Gwalior," Kanyal added.

Notably, the lion was brought from Nandanvan Zoo Raipur and the lioness was brought from Kanan Pendari Bilaspur to Gandhi Zoological Park in 2012.

( With inputs from ANI )

