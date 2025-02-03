MP: Lokayukta police to question over 30 persons in disproportionate assets case against ex-RTO cop

Bhopal, Feb 3 The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police have listed more than 30 people to be questioned in connection with disproportionate assets case against former Regional Transport Office (RTO) Constable Saurabh Sharma, officials said on Monday.

Among those who will be questioned during the ongoing investigation includes Saurabh's mother, wife and some other close relatives.

Some of them have already been in question after Sharma and his two associates were arrested last week.

Sources privy to the development told IANS that more than 50 properties associated with Sharma and his associates -- Chetan Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal were recovered, however, most these properties were registered in the name of other persons, most of whom are their relatives.

"More than 30 people have been listed for questioning and notices were issued to them. The process is underway, which will be completed by February 4," an official told IANS.

Saurabh Sharma and his two close associates are currently in Lokayukta custody till February 4.

During the questioning, they have revealed several other names.

Sharma and Gaur were arrested on January 28, while Jaiswal was arrested on January 29.

The trio have been booked on charges of disproportionate assets.

Over the past two-and-a-half months, multiple agencies, including the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate, have conducted raids across various locations in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

However, the case got more limelight after the Income Tax Department recovered around 52 kg gold and cash amount of Rs 11 lakh from an abandoned car in a forest area in Bhopal on December 19.

In December 2024, the Enforcement Directorate raided more than 12 premises linked to Sharma's relatives suspected of involvement in the case.

Sharma joined the Transport Department in 2016 as a Constable on compassionate grounds following his father's death in 2015.

After 12 years of service, he took voluntary retirement in 2023, even as an inquiry against him was pending at the time.

