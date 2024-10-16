MP Lokayukta raids govt employee’s residence in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 16 Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Police on Wednesday carried out a raid at the residence of a junior auditor posted in the Technical Education Department in the state.

Junior Auditor Ramesh Hingorani, a resident of Bhopal, has been booked under the charge of disproportionate assets. Sources told IANS that the action was part of the ongoing investigation over alleged financial irregularities in the department.

The development came after registering a case of alleged possession of assets disproportionate to the junior auditor’s known sources of income. At least six teams of special police establishment (SPE) of MP Lokayukta carried out the raids at multiple locations in Bhopal.

DSP Lokayukta told the press that Ramesh Hingorani has been booked for the possession of disproportionate assets.

"Six teams of Lokayukta carried out searches at multiple locations in Bhopal and Bairagarh," he added.

He informed that four luxury cars and other properties have been seized from locations. "We are yet to evaluate the total assists recovered from different places," Shukla added.

The MP Lokayukta have found that Ramesh Hingorani has invested in the real estate business in Bhopal and other places in the state. His family has been accused of selling government properties (land) to other real estate developers.

Last year, MP Police demolished a marriage garden owned by Hingorani's family members in the Bairagarh area of Bhopal.

