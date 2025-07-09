MP: Man associated with BJP MLA killed in Ratlam

Bhopal, July 9 A middle-aged man, who was reportedly associated with BJP MLA Chintamani Malviya, was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Tuesday.

Police had recovered the body buried under concrete debris at an isolated place along an under-construction road in Sarsi village in Ratlam.

The deceased has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Dhakad, a resident of Sarsi village. It is said that Dhakad was working as a representative of Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya.

On Tuesday, family members, along with villagers, staged a protest alleging that Dhakad was killed as he had been recently thrashed by two persons when mediating between two persons over a money dispute a few days ago.

During the protest, Dhakad's son Ajay, talking to media persons, said that his father had gone to mediate in a money dispute between two persons a few days ago. Two days later, he was abused and thrashed by two people.

"My father had lodged a complaint against two persons -- Shazad Khan and Vinod Kharol at Jaora police station on June 23. They were detained by police the next day. They might have killed my father," Ajay Dhakad said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Khakha, along with the local area police team, inspected the spot and carried out an investigation for over two hours.

Later, a dog squad team also visited the spot for investigation.

Talking to media persons, ASP Rakesh Khakha said that after the post-mortem was done, the body was handed over to the family.

He said that police have some evidence, which may be crucial for further investigation into the matter.

"SP Amit Kumar has set up a SIT to investigate the matter. We are investigating the case from multiple angles, and we will crack down it soon," ASP Khakha said.

--IANS

pd/dan

