MP man carrying explosive on motorcycle killed after blast midway

Bhopal/Ichhawar (MP), Dec 28 A 20-year-old man was killed in a powerful explosion while riding his motorcycle on the Ichhawar-Ashta road (some 55 km from Bhopal) near Ramnagar village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday.

The blast, believed to have been caused by explosive material being carried on the vehicle, severely damaged the rider's lower body and completely destroyed the motorcycle.

The victim has been identified as Sukhram Barela, son of Dinesh Barela and a resident of Jamli village. He was travelling on his motorcycle (registration number MP 37 MN 4489) from Ichhawar towards Ramnagar when the incident occurred between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. near a stone crushing machine.

Speaking to IANS, Pankaj Wadekar, the investigation officer and in charge of Ichhawar police station, said the explosion caused severe damage to the lower part of Sukhram's body, throwing it a considerable distance from the road.

No suspicious objects were found at the scene, and the area was immediately secured.

He ruled out whether the explosive was linked to any criminal activity, prima facie. “Prima facie, the victim might be carrying the explosive to use in digging a well or small mining in fields or fishing activity, which people in rural areas often do, though illegally. However, we are conducting a thorough investigation and search with the help of forensic experts,” he said.

Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the spot.

A death intimation and inquest report have been prepared, and further legal action will depend on the forensic findings.

The FSL team is examining the site to determine the exact nature and source of the explosives. Authorities suspect the blast resulted from the illegal transportation of explosive material, possibly linked to mining or quarrying activities prevalent in the region, where gelatin sticks and detonators are commonly used.

No other casualties were reported, as the incident took place in a relatively isolated area.

This mishap has highlighted concerns over the unregulated handling and transport of hazardous materials in rural Madhya Pradesh, which has seen similar mining-related incidents in the past.

The Sehore Superintendent of Police has formed a special investigation team, coordinating with anti-terror units to rule out any foul play. "We are examining all angles thoroughly," an official stated.

The site remains cordoned off for cleanup and further examination. Local residents expressed shock, noting the rider was travelling alone.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward with information.

Further details are awaited from the forensic report as the probe continues.

