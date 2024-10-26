MP: Man-son duo among six killed in separate road accidents

Bhopal, Oct 26 At least six people, three of them from one family, were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The first incident occurred in Barwani district where four people, including a father-son duo, lost their lives after a truck overturned on them.

According to police, the incident occurred at the National Highway, under Sendhwa police station, around 60 km from district headquarters Barwani.

While trying to save cattle, the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

Sendhwa police station in-charge Baljeet Singh Bisen said the victims were going home from a factory after work when the truck carrying red chillies from Maharashtra to Punjab overturned and fell on them.

After the accident, the truck driver and helper fled from the spot, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Rigania Mehta (40), his son Jitendra (18), Bablu Mehta (17) and Shyamlal Mehta (35), police said.

Another incident was reported in the Chhindwara district where two persons were killed when their two-wheeler rammed into a tree early on Saturday.

The incident occurred under Amarwada police station, around 60 km from district headquarters Chhindwara.

Police said the tragic accident occurred due to the heavy speed of the bike.

The biker and his pillion rider collided with a tree in a bid to save themselves from a speeding vehicle near Amarwada town, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

The deceased were unidentified as Aitram Padram (60) and his son-in-law Komalbhan Dhurve (35).

Police said the victims were not wearing helmets, which caused severe injuries on their heads leading to their on-the-spot death.

Investigation into both accidents was underway.

