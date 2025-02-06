MP minister criticises Akhilesh Yadav for his 'ECI is dead' remarks

Bhopal, Feb 6 Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Vishwas Sarang, on Thursday, criticised former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) head Akhilesh Yadav for his "dead" remark against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Sarang said blaming the ECI or any other institutions has become a new fashion for the opposition to express frustration with their defeat in the elections. The minister said that Akhilesh Yadav should have not made such a comment.

"How could Akhilesh Yadav, his wife (Dimple Yadav) and other leaders of his party get elected for Lok Sabha if ECI wasn't fair? They don’t question when they win, but when lose, they question ECI," Sarang told IANS.

Criticising the SP chief for his comment on ECI, the BJP minister said that Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav had ordered to open fire at 'Karsevaks' in Ayodhya.

"Akhilesh Yadav is among those leaders, who will question Sanatan Dharma and Mahakumbh. During SP's government, Uttar Pradesh used to be known for corruption and 'gundaraj', but the BJP government has eliminated those criminals," he added.

Earlier, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ECI, saying, "Election Commission is dead. We will have to gift them white cloth."

After the voting for by-elections in UP’s Milkipur concluded on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the police were checking the ID cards of the voters and demanded action from the Election Commission to remove the official in the incident.

However, Ayodhya Police responded to the Samajwadi Party Chief's allegation and said that the ID cards of booth agents were being checked, not of voters. It also asked the former CM to "not make false statements".

