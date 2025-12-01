MP Minister introduces Municipal (Amendment) Bill, debate tomorrow

Bhopal, Dec 1 Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, presented the 'Municipal (Amendment) Bill' in the House for a discussion on the first day of the state Assembly session, which began on Monday.

Senior BJP legislator Vijayvargiya, who is also the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the state Assembly, introduced the Bill in the House through a brief introduction.

Later, Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar stated that the discussion on this bill would be held on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, had approved a proposal to introduce the Bill in the state Assembly regarding the conduct of elections for the posts of Chairperson of Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad through the direct voting system last week.

According to an official statement, it is notable that from 1999 to 2014, elections for these posts in the State were conducted directly by voters.

Notably, in 2022, elections for these posts were conducted through the indirect system by elected councillors of wards. The election of the Mayor has continued to be conducted through the direct system by voters.

The Winter session of the state Assembly began with a protest from the Opposition members, highlighting the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy, which killed more than 25 children in Chhindwara and other districts. They also cornered the ruling BJP on the M. Y. Hospital incident where two children had died due rate biting few months ago.

Earlier in the House, some Congress MLAs, including Jaivardhan Singh, alleged that questions submitted in the House for seeking answers from the government were alerted by the Assembly secretariat.

Later, responding to the allegation, the State's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, "Congress MLAs need to be given training for putting questions also. Questions should be to the point. Sometimes they ask very lengthy questions, which makes it impossible to give answers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor