MP Minister Vijay Shah loses temper during Vikas Yatra in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah got furious when a local person arrived to narrate his problems in front of him during the Vikas Yatra in Khandwa district.

Minister Shah slammed the man from the stage alleging that a local Congress leader, Mukesh Darbar, had sent him to spoil the gathering by allegedly offering liquor. Shah added that if the man tried to disrupt the gathering, policemen would break him.

"It is the meeting of the government, if one tries to spoil it, then the police will break him," the minister said.

Besides, the minister called the policemen and handed over the man to them, calling him a drunkard.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the minister Shah had arrived to participate in the Vikas Yatra of Golkheda village of Harsud assembly in the district. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

According to the purported video, the Minister Shah was addressing a meeting, in the meantime, the man came with his problems. After which the minister said, "Take him away, I know that some people in Golkheda village are going to act unnecessarily. Take him away, who are the policemen? I will not tolerate this. Will listen to you (public), we are putting efforts for you. We are doing development, but if you pretend, then will put you behind bars. I know there are a few such people here."

"The local Congress leader Darbar had come here and went off by pretending, giving money and offering alcohol. He left by saying that to spoil the gathering of Vijay Shah. This is the meeting of the government, if you try to spoil it, the police will break you. We have come here to do the work of the government," he added.

The minister asked the man how much money did the congress leader give him to spoil the gathering by offering him booze.

Shah further said, "These Ladli Bahena are sitting. Ladli Bahena Yojana is being brought in the coming time. Our sisters will get Rs 1000 a month under the scheme. Tell the Congressmen, whoever is going to get Rs 1000, they should not fill out forms, this is the money of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vijay Shah. It's the government's money. Those who do not want to, do not fill the form. We will give Rs 1000 to the sisters, starting from next month."

"Who sells liquor here, first catch him. Name the person who sells illegal liquor in Golkheda. If I found illegal liquor in Golkheda from tomorrow, you all (policemen) would be suspended," he added.

On the other hand, another BJP leader lost his control and used indecent words from the stage and during the Vikas Yatra program in Mauganj locality in Rewa district.

After that the BJP leader, Mahesh Chandra also announced his resignation from the party from the stage itself.

( With inputs from ANI )

