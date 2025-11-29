MP minor rape case: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bhopal/Raisen, Nov 29 The accused in the minor rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till December 11.

The accused, 23-year-old Salman, was produced before a judicial magistrate inside the high-security ward of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Friday.

Unable to be transported to the regular courtroom due to a gunshot injury in his right leg, the magistrate personally visited the hospital and conducted the remand proceedings at the accused's bedside.

Heavy police deployment has been stationed both inside and outside the hospital to prevent any untoward incident. Salman was dramatically arrested exactly 144 hours after committing the crime.

Acting on precise intelligence, a special team of Raisen police nabbed him from the Gandhinagar locality of Bhopal late Thursday night.

While he was being shifted from Bhopal to Gauharganj police station in Raisen district, the accused suddenly snatched the service pistol of a sub-inspector riding in the same vehicle and opened fire on the police party.

In legitimate self-defence and to save their lives, the police team fired a single round that hit Salman in the leg, neutralising the immediate threat.

Raisen SDOP Sheela Surana told reporters, "The accused is undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital and is completely out of danger. As soon as doctors declare him fit, he will be lodged in Raisen district jail."

The incident has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh, with citizens, women's organisations, and child rights activists holding protests in Bhopal, Raisen, and several other cities demanding capital punishment for the culprit.

Political leaders cutting across party lines have condemned the crime and promised speedy justice.

The minor victim, who was brutally assaulted on November 22, continues to battle for recovery at a private hospital in Bhopal. Doctors have described her condition as stable but critical, and she is receiving intensive medical care along with psychological counselling.

Police sources confirmed that the potency test of the accused has been conducted, all forensic samples, including DNA, have been collected, and the investigation is in its final stages.

A water-tight chargesheet will be filed within days, after which the case will be transferred to a designated fast-track POCSO court for day-to-day hearing. The state government has already announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family under the victim compensation scheme and assured full support for her treatment and rehabilitation.

As the nation awaits justice for the innocent child, the case has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger child safety measures and stricter enforcement of laws against sexual offenders.

