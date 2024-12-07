MP: MLA & SDM indulge in heated argument during public hearing

Bhopal, Dec 7 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar and a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) indulged in a heated argument during a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district om Saturday.

The verbal heated argument that has gone viral on social media took place during a public hearing in the Majhigavan tehsil under the Chitrkoot Assembly constituency in Satna district.

In the viral video, Chitrakoot MLA Gaharwar can be seen taking up the issue of farmers. He said the revenue officers often remain absent and do not visit villages which causes a lot of problems for the farmers.

"I have raised this issue before the district collector and the concerned minister in the state government as well. However, there has been no change in the attitude of the revenue officers. I want to know why SDM is not taking action against Patwaris," MLA asked.

He also accused SDM Jitendra Verma of protecting the revenue officers. MLA's allegation wasn't received well by Verma and he responded by saying, "You are levelling false allegations on me. All revenue officers are visiting the villages."

Gaharwar then asked, what action you have taken? "Didn't you (SDM) receive a call from the minister and district collector? But, you did nothing," Gaharwar said with aggression while pointing his finger towards Verma.

Then Verma said, "If you want me to transfer, you are free to do whatever you want."

MLA Gahay then said, "I can't transfer you, yes, but I will complain against you at a higher level and you will see the result soon."

The heated arguments between MLA and SDM came to an end after some other officials intervened and handled the situation. Notable, the public hearing is an initiative of the state government to address the grievances of local citizens.

