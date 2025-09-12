MP: Neemuch fishermen reap direct benefits of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Neemuch, Sep 12 Fishermen in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district are witnessing direct and tangible benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme aimed at strengthening the fisheries sector and uplifting the livelihoods of those involved in it.

Launched on September 10, 2020, with a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore, PMMSY is being implemented across all states and Union Territories over five years (FY 2020-21 to 2024-25). In the Union Budget 2023-24, the Centre introduced a sub-scheme under PMMSY with an additional allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, focusing on supporting fish vendors, small enterprises, and enhancing market access.

In Neemuch, various fisheries cooperative societies are making the most of the scheme. Subsidies ranging from 40 per cent to 60 per cent are being offered to small fishermen for purchasing motorcycles, bicycles, and three-wheeler auto-rickshaws fitted with ice boxes—vital tools for safe fish transportation.

Additionally, under the “Savings cum Relief Scheme”, a financial aid of Rs 3,000 is directly deposited into the bank accounts of eligible members during the fishing ban season.

Thanks to PMMSY, innovative steps have also been taken to boost fish production. The Jai Joganiya Matsya Sahakari Samiti has, for the first time, established two pen catcher units at the Naya Purana Dam in the Ratangarh area of Neemuch. Moreover, four new cage culture units have been set up in the district to enhance the productivity and financial strength of the local fishermen’s committees.

Speaking to IANS, Devchand Shah Inwati, District Fisheries Officer, said: "Under PMMSY, we've provided motorcycles and rickshaws with ice boxes to our fishermen, enabling them to transport and sell fish more efficiently. The introduction of cage culture and pen catcher units is further boosting fish productivity and strengthening the economic base of our cooperative societies."

Gopal Das, Secretary of the Jai Joganiya Fisheries Cooperative Society in Manpura village, told IANS: "We received a 10-year lease of the Naya-Purana pond, located 60 km from Neemuch, for fish farming. Under PMMSY, we were granted Rs 3.6 lakh for a pen catcher unit covering 2 hectares. We also established a cage culture unit. We are sincerely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this support."

Motilal, another member, expressed how PMMSY has transformed their daily operations: "We received a motorcycle and an ice box under the scheme, which makes fish transportation and sale much easier. Thanks to PM Modi, this initiative has helped us immensely in increasing our income."

Another member, Shantilal, added: "We catch and sell fish in the nearby areas. With the motorcycle and box provided under PMMSY, our work has become more convenient, and we get better prices. We’re truly thankful to the government for this assistance."

