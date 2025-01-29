MP: Neemuch railway station transformed under Amrit Bharat scheme, passengers laud modernisation

Neemuch, Jan 29 Neemuch railway station in Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a remarkable transformation as part of the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The redevelopment aims to modernise the station’s infrastructure, creating a cleaner, more efficient, and passenger-friendly environment. With new amenities and a modern aesthetic, the station has become a beacon of progress, drawing praise from both locals and travelers alike.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme focuses on upgrading railway stations across the country. The initiative not only enhances the infrastructure but also integrates local culture and heritage into the station’s design. Neemuch, located at the crossroads of Malwa and Mewar, is now being rejuvenated with improved accessibility, expanded platforms, cleaner facilities, and a variety of new services.

Passengers are already experiencing the benefits of the redevelopment, including free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products, better information systems, and enhanced amenities for the elderly and disabled. The station is becoming more sustainable, eco-friendly, and inclusive, making it a symbol of modern Indian railways.

Speaking with IANS, Rajendra Sharma, a resident of Neemuch, shared his thoughts on the station’s transformation: “Neemuch station was in a terrible condition before, but now, thanks to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, it’s been completely revamped. The platforms are bigger, trains are stopping here more frequently, and there’s clean, holy water available to drink. The entire station looks much better now, and we even have a dedicated parking area.”

Bhavesh, a passenger from Ujjain, echoed the same sentiments: "I visited Neemuch station a few years ago, and it was dirty, with animals roaming around. But today, everything has changed—there’s clean water, a well-maintained station, and it looks beautiful. This transformation has happened because of our PM Modi. Indian Railways has truly stepped up."

Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer for Railways, highlighted the ongoing developments: "Neemuch station is more than 70 per cent complete in its redevelopment. The circulating area has been upgraded, and work on parking and beautification is nearly done. We’re working to ensure that this station will soon be fully modernised, offering a world-class experience."

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is part of a broader effort to upgrade 1,275 stations across the Indian Railways network. With a focus on improving accessibility, cleanliness, and passenger facilities, the initiative aims to turn stations into vibrant hubs that connect cities and promote multimodal travel. The long-term vision includes creating Master Plans for each station, ensuring they become not just transport hubs, but thriving city centres.

With Neemuch station’s redevelopment, passengers are seeing first-hand the positive impact of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and it stands as a shining example of how India’s railway system is evolving to meet the needs of modern travellers.

