MP: Nitin Gadkari to address seminar on new technology on road construction tomorrow

Bhopal, Oct 18 Two-day seminar on new technology and high-quality contribution of roads and bridges will commence at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal on Saturday.

The event will be organised by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Madhya Pradesh government in association with the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said that Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari will address the inaugural session,

The minister said the two-day seminar will emphasise emerging trends and technologies in road and bridge construction.

"More than 450 representatives from various states will participate. The aim of the seminar is to promote the latest technologies," Singh added.

He also informed that PWD has designed the 'Lok Path' App, to report road potholes.

"So far, 3,700 complaints have been received through the app, and 95 per cent of these complaints have been resolved," Singh said.

He asserted that the complaints received through the app are being addressed within a week, and the process for taking action against the guilty officials is underway for any pending cases.

The Minister said that a decision has been made to shorten road distances using aerial routes, which will save travel time.

"The planning of greenfield routes is also in the pipeline. These greenfield routes will connect two cities or areas, further reducing road distances," he added.

