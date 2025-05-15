MP: No shortage of funds for development works, says CM Yadav

Rewa, May 15 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday that there will be no shortage of funds for developmental works, and no corner of the state will remain untouched by its progress.

The Chief Minister said that alongside activities related to water conservation, the state government is also advancing irrigation facilities.

Yadav said that his government will ensure permanent irrigation infrastructure in every village of the state.

Highlighting river-linking projects, he stated that two projects (Ken-Betwa with Uttar Pradesh and Parvati-Kali-Sindh with Rajasthan) are already underway, the third one (Tapti Basis Recharge Project with Maharashtra) has also been streamlined.

"Water conservation works are being carried out across the state under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan. The 501 newly inaugurated farm ponds in Rewa will expand the irrigation area and improve crop yields," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing farmers’ income.

He said that to increase milk production from 9 per cent to 20 per cent, the government is actively promoting cow rearing.

The Chief Minister inaugurated five development projects worth Rs 50.73 crore, including the Birsa Munda College in Rewa, and performed bhoomi-pujan for two other projects.

Meanwhile, he also made several announcements, including the construction of colleges and schools in different parts of the Rewa district. He assured that the government would make every possible effort for the all-round development of students.

The Chief Minister also released the 24th instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana during a programme in Sidhi district (under Rewa division).

Under this installment, a total amount of Rs. 1,552.38 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women across the state.

The Ladli Behna Yojana is one of the state’s key welfare schemes aimed at empowering women by providing them with monthly financial support.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor