‘MP now Maoist-free’, says CM Yadav as over 40 surrender in 42 days

Bhopal, Dec 11 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday announced that the state is now free of Naxal presence after the last two Maoists, identified as Deepak and Rohit, surrendered before security forces in Balaghat district.

In a virtual address, Yadav said that over the past 42 days, 42 Maoists have surrendered across Balaghat, Dindori, and Mandla districts.

“With the remaining two surrendering today, Madhya Pradesh is now Naxal-free,” he declared.

The Chief Minister noted that seven Naxal attacks occurred in the past two years, during which security forces killed 10 hardcore Naxalites carrying a combined bounty of Rs 71 lakh.

He announced that a comprehensive Naxal eradication campaign will begin in Balaghat from January, offering a 15-year rehabilitation package to those returning to the mainstream, while strict action will continue against others.

Yadav credited the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for accelerating the anti-Naxal drive, which was initially scheduled for completion by March 2026 but is now expected to conclude by January 2026.

He paid tribute to police and paramilitary personnel who lost their lives in encounters since Naxal activities began in the state in the early 1990s, noting that 38 members of the Hawk Force have died since 1989.

The Chief Minister revealed that more than 8,500 undercover operatives and senior police officials, including those of Director General rank, were deployed in affected areas.

“Naxalism was a major hurdle in Madhya Pradesh’s progress for decades. We believe no Naxal activities will occur again, and the state’s growth rate will accelerate,” Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor