MP: One killed, two injured in Gwalior gunfire exchange

Bhopal, Dec 10 One person was killed while two others were injured after two groups from the same family indulged in clashes over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported in the Maharajpura village when two groups came face-to-face and claimed ownership of the disputed land and began heated arguments and hurled abuses at each other.

According to police, the dispute between the two sides escalated when one party began ploughing a field, while the other party objected to it. The tension led to a heated argument and hurled abuses at each other.

The heated arguments turned into deadly clashes after Veer Singh came to the scene and opened fire.

Nihal Singh Gurjar, who was ploughing on that disputed agricultural land, received a bullet injury and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, he was declared brought dead.

Two others who received bullet injuries have been identified as Vakil Gurjar and Shailendra Gurjar. The condition of Shailendra Singh is said to be critical and he has been referred to Indore for further treatment.

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that the issue was regarding a field that Nihal Singh owned. While the members from both sides hurled abuses at each other, Veer Singh Gurjar opened fire at Nihal Singh.

An official said that a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any further untoward incidents as both families live nearby.

Nihal Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem and accused persons are being searched. "A case has been registered in the matter and accused persons are being searched. Some of the accused persons, who have received bullet injuries, are being treated at hospitals," police said.

