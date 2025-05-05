MP Police arrest accused for online IPL betting

Indore, May 5 The Crime Branch of Indore Police in Madhya Pradesh has arrested an accused for allegedly running an illegal online betting racket during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, police said on Monday.

An official said that the arrest came following a raid conducted in a residential colony located in Sector E in the city, and caught the betting operator red-handed.

He identified the accused person as Abhay Sharma (27), a resident of Indore.

The official said that during the raid, police recovered several mobile phones and three laptops from Sharma’s flat.

“During interrogation, Sharma confessed that he had been running an illegal betting racket from his rented flat for the past years,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indore Crime Branch Police said that the accused person used the website to place and manage bets through personal login credentials.

“Sharma had developed a well-organised system to facilitate online betting through smartphones and laptops,” said the Crime Branch.

The official said that following the arrest, police lodged an FIR against Sharma and booked him under sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act, as well as other relevant charges under the IT Act.

He said that police suspected that some more persons were involved in the betting racket, and a search was initiated.

“The accused person has been taken into custody for further investigation, as some more people (his associates) are suspected to be involved in the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch’s Technical Department is examining the laptop, smartphones and other electronic devices recovered from Sharma’s possession.

Notably, this is the second online betting racket which has been busted in Indore in the past two weeks.

Earlier on April 27, Indore Crime Branch Police had arrested a man in connection with online betting on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match between India and New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor