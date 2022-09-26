MP police arrests woman in Noida for duping people on matrimonial sites

Noida, Sep 26 A woman allegedly involved in defrauding people through matrimonial websites was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from a society in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district police along with the crime branch team of Noida police arrested accused Pallavi Sonwal from Tower 19 of Jaypee Aman Society at Sector 151 in Noida.

The accused has been taken to Madhya Pradesh.

Sonwal and her husband John Julius are both accused of interacting with people using fake profiles on matrimonial websites and presenting themselves as someone who live abroad.

Later, the accused used to cheat people by saying that he or she has been stopped by the customs at the airport while returning from abroad and need to deposit a refundable penalty amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Families, under the greed of a relationship, used to arrange the money and transfer it. Once the accused received the money, he or she changed their mobile number and vanished. Both of them have defrauded many victims of crores.

As per information, Julius is already in jail while the Madhya Pradesh police have now arrested his wife Sonwal on the basis of a complaint registered in Bhind district .

