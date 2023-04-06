MP: Police free bus hijacked after clash between two groups over illegal recovery, arrest accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 : The city police freed a bus which was hijacked following a clash between two parties over illegal recovery from the buses in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district and arrested one accused in the matter, an official said on Thursday.

The bus was hijacked from Mayur Sthal in the city on Wednesday. After the hijack, the passengers travelling were deboarded from the bus and the accused went away with the bus. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the police swung into action and freed the bus from the possession of the accused.

Khajrana Police station in charge, Dinesh Verma, "Two days ago on Tuesday (April 4), there was a dispute over collecting cut (illegal recovery) from buses at Radisson Hotel intersection in the city. Aides of the bus operator had beaten up the money collector."

Following which on the next day (April 5) aides of people who was beaten up came, stopped the bus at Mayur Sthal in the city and took away the bus after confiscating it. Seeing the accused, the passenger travelling in the bus got down in the middle of the way, Verma said.

He added that the bus operator lodged a complaint on which a case was registered against the accused under various sections, including sections 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), and 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) in the matter.

He added that the police recovered the bus from the possession of accused and arrested the main accused Varun Pathrod. The remaining accused had also been identified and the efforts were on to nab them as well.

