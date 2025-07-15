MP Police launch statewide anti-drug campaign with slogan 'Nashe Se Doori, Hai Jaroori'

Bhopal, July 15 In a step to curb rising menace of drug abuse ruining lives of youths in Madhya Pradesh, State Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana launched a campaign 'Nashe Se Doori, Hai Jaroori' on Tuesday.

The campaign began with DGP Makwana unveiling a poster and message from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, emphasising the state government's commitment to make the people drug-free.

The large-scale campaign launched at police headquarters in Bhopal will continue till July 30.

The campaign, which is aimed at creating awareness among the citizens, will involve each police station across Madhya Pradesh.

"Drug addiction kills our youths and destroy families. With this campaign, the police along with several other institutions and NGOs, will create an awareness and convince people to stay away from drug and alcohol," Makwana said while addressing the press.

Makwana told that several departments of the state governments, including school education, health, rural development and sports and youth welfare, etc, will be organising awareness programmes.

The Narcotics wing of the Madhya Pradesh Police will lead the campaign.

The large-scale campaign will involve programmes highlighting drug prevention, counselling, and rehabilitation, aiming to tackle the issue of substance abuse through a community-oriented approach, the DGP said.

Additional Director General (Narcotics) K.P. Venkateshwar Rao, who was accompanied to Makwana during the press briefing, said that the campaign specifically targets adolescents and youth, educating them on the harmful effects of drug use.

"This campaign is not just about deterrence -- it's about compassion and support," Rao said, adding that, "We want to create awareness while offering real help to those who need it."

The campaign is expected to witness active participation from multiple sectors, including government agencies, NGOs, religious leaders, social workers, elected representatives, and both village and urban safety committees.

Their collective efforts aim to spread the message of drug prevention across all the sections of society.

Awareness activities will be held at schools, colleges, public places, and online platforms.

Through educational programs and community engagement, the campaign aims to empower individuals -- especially the youth -- with the knowledge and resilience to say no to drugs.

