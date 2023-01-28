MP: Police recover country-made explosives from car in Barwani
By ANI | Published: January 28, 2023 06:33 AM 2023-01-28T06:33:28+5:30 2023-01-28T12:05:02+5:30
Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday recovered country-made explosives from a car in Barwani. The police arrested one person in ...
Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday recovered country-made explosives from a car in Barwani.
The police arrested one person in this regard.
Based on a tip-off that there could be ammunition in the car when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives.
A probe is underway.
"Our team received info that there could be ammunition in the car, when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives. One accused was arrested, and efforts are underway to nab another. They were made from material used for firecrackers," Barwani Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla told ANI.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app