MP: Police recover country-made explosives from car in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday recovered country-made explosives from a car in Barwani.

The police arrested one person in this regard.

Based on a tip-off that there could be ammunition in the car when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives.

A probe is underway.

"Our team received info that there could be ammunition in the car, when our team stopped the car, they recovered 13 country-made explosives. One accused was arrested, and efforts are underway to nab another. They were made from material used for firecrackers," Barwani Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla told ANI.

( With inputs from ANI )

