MP Police speed up preparation for PM Modi's programme in Bhopal on May 31

Bhopal, May 28 Madhya Pradesh Police have sped up their preparation for the mega convention which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan on May 31.

A five-kilometre radius around Jamboree Maidan has been declared a no-fly zone; a notification in this regard was issued by the Bhopal district police on Wednesday.

"All forms of aerial objects such as drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other flying devices are strictly prohibited in a five-kilometre radius of Jamboree Maidan between 6 am to 4 pm on May 31," said a directive issued by DCP (Intelligence security) Bhopal.

It further added, "Violation of this order will be considered a breach of law and offenders will face legal action under section 223 of the BNS."

As it would be a women-specific event, which is being organised to mark the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered Maratha queen, all security arrangements will be handled by women cops.

Over 1,500 women commandos and 3,000 personnel have been deployed to secure the venue, with traffic and crowd control systems being coordinated to avoid disruptions.

Senior IPS officer Sonali Mishra will oversee a robust, multi-layered security network. Of the 90 senior security officials deployed, 47 are women, including four Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 11 additional SPs.

The command posts, monitoring rooms, and convoy security will see women personnel in charge, as well as the helipad within the event premises will be handled by women cops.

More than two lakh women associated with Self-Held Groups (SHGs) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from across Madhya Pradesh will be attending the programme.

The state BJP unit has also planned to deploy more than 3000 women workers to assist the security personnel.

On this occasion, PM Modi will also launch metro rail projects in Indore, inaugurate new ghats along the Shipra River in Ujjain, and lay the foundation stone for the Singhasth Mahaparv 2028 preparations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor