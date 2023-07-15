MP poll in-charges Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw get into action mode

Bhopal, July 15 Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who were recently appointed as BJP's in-charge and co-in charge respectively for the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, will soon begin the task assigned by the central leadership.

The duo have arrived in Bhopal and are scheduled to chair a series of meetings with state BJP leaders, sangathan (organisation) leaders and workers at party headquarters.

According to the MP BJP office, the ministers will be chairing a series of meetings, besides interacting with individual leaders and party workers to take stock of party's situation in different regions.

For the next three days, they will pass the Centre's instructions to the state leadership.

Former IAS officer and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be assisting Bhupendra Yadav, while the latter a law graduate forest minister who is considered close to Shah, would play a key role in implementing the instructions received from the central leadership.

They will submit their daily reports to Amit Shah.

Interestingly, both these Union Ministers tasked to look after elections related developments in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh hail from the neighbouring state Rajasthan.

In a fresh development, the Central leadership has appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of its Election Management Committee for the forthcoming polls.

A seasoned organisation leader, Tomar has held various positions in the party, including that of its Madhya Pradesh president, and is considered a low-profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with various regional satraps.

He also comes from the Gwalior-Chambal region where the BJP is working overtime to improve its show after being bested by the Congress in the 2018 assembly polls.

