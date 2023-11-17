MP Polls: 27.79% voter turnout till 11 a.m, violence in Morena's Dhimini

Bhopal, Nov 17 A person suffered bullet injuries on Friday when a minor scuffle broke out between workers of two major parties in Morena in Madhya Pradesh where polling is underway for single-phase elections.

As per the Election Commission (EC), an estimated 27.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 a.m in the state.

The incident took place in Dhimni Assembly constituency, the hometown of the senior BJP leader Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Violence occurred at polling booths 147-148 of the Dimani Assembly constituency in Mirghan village of Morena district.

The supporters of the BJP and Congress exchanged heated arguments.

Meanwhile, a person pulled out his gun and opened fire on the other side, leaving a person injured.

Local police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The injured person has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

DSP Vijay Bhadoriya said the immediate police action prevented the situation from worsening, adding that the voting was progressing peacefully.

Notably, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from Dhimini against Congress MLA Ravindra Tomar.

Congress has been winning the Dhimni Assembly seat for the three consecutive terms, and therefore, the contest is likely to be close.

The Union Minister's son's videos allegedly discussing a transaction of a huge amount of money with a Canada-based businessman made the headlines just before the election.

However, the minister dismissed the allegations terming the video "fake" and a conspiracy to damage his image.

Sporadic incidents of scuffles between BJP and Congress supporters were reported in some places in the state where polling is more or less peaceful.

Late on Thursday, a person was killed in Chhatarpur district during a scuffle between the supporters from the BJP and Congress.

