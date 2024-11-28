MP Priyanka’s debut: Posts featuring Rahul, Kharge win hearts on social media

New Delhi, Nov 28 As Priyanka Gandhi took oath in Parliament on Thursday the Wayanad MP’s debut in the corridors of power left the social media flooded with congratulatory messages from party colleagues and supporters.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led his party in hailing Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into Parliament. In a message written in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “I am confident that Smt Priyanka Gandhi would become a powerful voice of people, especially women, in Parliament.”

“Her leadership, compassion, courage, decency and resolve along with her commitment towards the principles of the Constitution would ensure the welfare of countrymen,” he said.

Kharge’s post on X was accompanied with photos of the Congress President blessing Priyanka Gandhi by placing his hand on her head.

Social media followers also liked a short video on X in which Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi asks his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, to stop on Parliament stairs so that he can capture the memorable moment in his phone’s camera.

Many Congress leaders present at the spot could be seen cheering him and enjoying the moment as Rahul Gandhi is heard saying, “Stop, stop, stop…Let me take a picture.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate uploaded a photo on X featuring all the three Gandhi family MPs, captioned, “Of The People,

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X, “A pleasure to witness first-hand the swearing-in of @incIndia’s newest MP from Kerala, Smt @priyankagandhi. Wishing her great success in representing the people of Wayanad, Kerala and India!”

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera expressed deep emotion and pride as Priyanka Gandhi took oath in Parliament.

In a statement on social media platform X, Khera described the occasion as a moment of immense pride and inspiration for the nation.

“Since childhood, we have all seen on television the members of the Gandhi family displaying amazing dignity during the tragic assassinations of Indira Ji and Rajiv Ji. The entire country would break into tears, but the Gandhi family, a symbol of unique tradition of sacrificing everything for the country, always considered the country bigger than their personal grief,” Khera recalled.

“When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as a Member of Parliament for the first time today, with a copy of the Constitution in her hand, all those scenes came back in front of my eyes. Today's moment is an emotional moment of pride and inspiration not only for the Congress family but for the entire country,” he further said.

