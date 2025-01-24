MP progressing with concept of equality, says CM Yadav as BJP, Cong trade barbs on Ambedkar legacy

Bhopal, Jan 24 In a fresh attack on Congress over the legacy of Dr B. R. Ambedkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the grand old party has misused the Constitution for its own benefits and now is "shedding crocodile tears".

Talking to media persons on Friday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh, which is the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, is progressing with the concept of "equality" and "co-existence".

"Congress is doing drama to hide its sins, but the people of the country and Madhya Pradesh have understood their real character. What Congress did with Mahatma Gandhi's family, what they did with Dr Ambedkar and how they misused the Constitution.. all are in the public domain," CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while responding to a fresh controversy that erupted over the removal and shifting of statues of Dr Ambedkar and Sant Shiromani Ravidas in Indore on Thursday night.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari shared a video on his social media account X, claiming that Ambedkar's statue was removed from the Shanti Nagar area in Indore late at night on Thursday. "Statues of Dr. Ambedkar and Sant Ravidas were removed in disrespectful manner and were taken away by keeping them on feet. This is not just an insult, it is the height of crime," Patwari's social media post read.

Patwari hit out at the ruling BJP, saying that Indore's incident is another big proof of BJP's anti-Ambedkar thinking. "I condemn it in the strongest terms and I warn that strict action should be taken against the culprits! Babasaheb's statue should be installed with full respect, immediately, as before," he added.

The opposition Congress and ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh have been indulging in a war of words over Ambedkar's legacy as both sides have prepared events for his birth anniversary. While the Congress will launch its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign from Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow on January 27, the BJP has also announced its initiative, ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas,’ with events planned across the state.

On the Congress side, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign from Mhow, Ambedkar’s birthplace, located 25 km from Indore.

